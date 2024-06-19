LCS Championship to be hosted at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles

HQ

Riot Games has finally confirmed where and when the League of Legends Championship Series Championship will be held. The tournament, that will see a winner for this current LCS season crowned and spots for the World Championship (held in London in November) dished out for the region, will be operated in Los Angeles this September.

As for the venue in mind, it will be YouTube Theater that tackles the task at hand. In total, there will be around 5,000 seats available for the event during its two live-dates of September 6-7, and ticket sales will begin for all on June 28.

The YouTube Theater has been the venue of choice for another major gaming event this year, as Summer Game Fest Live returned to the venue earlier this month. For a glimpse of Gamereactor's on-site experience, check out the video below.