LCK Season 2026: Gen.G secures Playoffs Grand Finals spot, while only Hanwha Life and T1 remain alive elsewhere

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Ahead of the weekend, we noted much was on the line for the Korean LCK in the days ahead, as three of the remaining six teams were to be eliminated, with one heading home with a Worlds 2026 ticket for their efforts. This has now happened, as there are now only two matches to be played in the LCK Season 2026's Playoffs bracket, with all three remaining teams being the best the region has had to offer as of late.

For one, Gen.G Esports is the first Grand Final team, after snatching the place away from Hanwha Life when defeating the MSI 2026 champion in a 3-1 manner in the Upper Bracket Final. As for who Gen.G will face in this final match, it will be either Hanwha Life or T1.

T1 secures the spot by overcoming the 'best-of-the-rest' winner from the Lower Bracket, namely Dplus, who was smashed by the reigning Worlds champion in a 3-1 result in the Lower Bracket Round 3. Still, reaching that point in the bracket was enough for Dplus to squeeze into Worlds 2026 through the LCK's fourth regional slot, as the remaining teams had already qualified for the tournament.

As for what's next for the LCK, the final two matches will be played this coming weekend, with these fixtures to come.

Lower Bracket Final (September 12):



Hanwha Life vs. T1 at 6:00 BST/7:00 CEST



Grand Final (September 13):