LCK Road to MSI 2026: Hanwha Life and T1 to represent the region at MSI

HQ

In total, three regional League of Legends events came to a close over the past weekend, with one of these being the South Korean Road to MSI. This event is designed to determine the two teams representing the LCK at the Mid-Season Invitational (and who gets an Esports World Cup ticket), but it operates differently to most every other regional tournament around the world.

Instead of using a regular knockout bracket that feeds into a grand final, the conclusive match of this event is a last-chance saloon-type scenario where the loser of the 'upper bracket final' faces the survivor of the knockout portion of the activity to simply claim an MSI spot. Effectively, instead of the upper bracket final winner having to face off against the lower bracket final winner (which could be an upper bracket final repeat), the grand final-worthy teams simply advance to MSI as they would regardless of such a match occurring.

To this end, after Hanwha Life dispatched T1 in a 3-1 manner in the upper bracket final, the team secured the first MSI slot and the region's EWC ticket too, all while T1 fell into the lower bracket and had to overcome Gen.G in a tense 3-2 result to get back on track and join Hanwha Life at MSI in a few weeks.