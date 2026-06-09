LCK Road to MSI 2026: Four teams left in play with three matches to go

HQ

There are handful of League of Legends regional tournaments coming to a close this coming weekend, not least the South Korean League of Legends Championship Korea, which has only three games left to play, four teams remaining in action, two spots at the London-based Mid-Season Invitational on the line, plus one ticket to the Parisian Esports World Cup too.

Unlike the LEC's final days over the past weekend, which uses the same format as the LCS' last matches and the same for the LPL's final games of this round of play, the LCK utilises a slightly different setup.

The playoffs bracket will not lead to a grand final where two teams battle it out for the EWC ticket, as rather the winner of the Upper Bracket Round 3 match will claim that benefit for their own, leaving the loser of the match to then have to battle it out for a hope of the second MSI ticket.

To this end, you may be curious about the fixtures for the weekend ahead and when the games will take place. If so, find that information below.

Round 3 - June 12 at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST



Hanwha Life vs. T1 (winner claims an MSI ticket and the EWC spot)



Round 4 - June 13 at 7:00 BST/8:00 CEST



Gen.G vs. KT Rolster



Round 5 - June 14 at 7:00 BST/8:00 CEST



Loser of Hanwha/T1 vs. Winner of Gen.G/KT (winner claims the second MSI ticket)



Who do you think will come out on top?