LCK 2026 Season: KT Rolster and Dplus are about to compete for the LCK's final Worlds slot

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KT Rolster and Dplus are about to play in the biggest game of this respective LCK season, as the pair are about to throw down in the Lower Bracket Round 2 of the Playoffs. It may not sound too glamorous, but this match has immense repercussions, as the winner will actually snag the final slot at Worlds 2026 being offered through the LCK, as all three other teams remaining in the Playoffs have already punched their Worlds tickets.

Yep, after dispatching FearX yesterday in a tight 3-2 manner, Dplus has the opportunity to battle it out with KT Rolster for the final Worlds ticket from the LCK. The winner will also advance to battle with T1 in the next round of the Playoffs too, in a bid to continue pushing towards the Grand Final, but the true prize is a ticket to the biggest event in the League of Legends calendar.

The match is just getting underway, so be sure to tune in to see who will be progressing to Worlds in a few weeks.