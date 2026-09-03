LCK 2026 Season: Hanwha Life defeats T1 to secure last Playoffs Upper Bracket Final ticket

HQ

It's Thursday and this means there are four days left in this current week, which means for the purpose of the LCK's 2026 Season's Playoffs, there is capacity for four additional matches. This all comes following the recent completion of the second Upper Bracket Semifinal, where Hanwha Life managed to overcome T1 after the pair engaged in a heavyweight bout that went the distance and finished in the former's favour in a 3-2 manner.

With this now in the books, you may be curious about the fixtures for the rest of the week, and if so, we have all of that information below.

Lower Bracket Round 1 (September 3):



Dplus vs. FearX at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST



Lower Bracket Round 2 (September 4):



KT Rolster vs. Winner of Dplus/FearX at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST



Upper Bracket Final (September 5):



Gen.G vs. Hanwha Life at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST



Lower Bracket Round 3 (September 6):



T1 vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Round 2 at 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST



These will then lead into the final two matches of the 2026 LCK season happening next week, with exact fixtures and teams to be much clearer by the start of next week. What we do know is the two matches are scheduled for September 12-13.