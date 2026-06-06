Lazy River is a co-op FPS set in an unregulated cosmic waterpark

Prepare for the most awesome day out ever. Developers Mike Boxleiter, Kevan DuPont, Jake Yetter, Joel Corelitz, and Karlee Esmailli just appeared at the Day of the Devs showcase to present their upcoming project known simply as Lazy River.

This is a cooperative first-person shooter that sees up to four players travelling to the "galaxy's most unregulated waterpark" to experience a hectic day of action. The premise is essentially that this park is defined by the infinite lazy river at its centre, and you and your friends must cruise down this river on a raft made up of junk and randomly gathered items to reach the opposite side of the park. Oh, and all while fighting off hordes of zombies.

Combining building mechanics and features and horde-like survival gameplay, Lazy River is all about facing down the odds and surviving to see another day, without setting off the Water Station One's (as the park is known) alarm else the self-cleaning cycle will kick off and eliminate all organic life in the area.

As it stands, Lazy River is looking to debut as an Early Access project as soon as summer 2027, which by this point, the game will have been in-development for five years. It'll be looking to sell for $19.99, and you can see some images of the game below.