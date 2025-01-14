Lazio fires falconer, carer of their eagle mascot, who showed his penis prosthesis on social media

HQ

SS Lazio, one of the oldest teams in Rome, has had an eagle as its symbol since its foundation in 1900, as an homage to the Roman legions and emperor. Lately, the club used a real eagle, named Olimpia, during the games at the Stadio Olimpico, doing flight exhibitions and being a real-life mascot for the club, loved by all fans.

However, on Monday night, Lazio announced that they had fired Juan Bernabé, the Spanish falconer who used to take care of Olimpia since 2011. "SS Lazio, shocked to see the photographic and video images of Mr. Juan Bernabé, announces that it has interrupted, with immediate effect, all relations with this person, given the seriousness of his behavior". The eagle, for the time being, won't be seen anymore flying over the Olimpico.

What did he Bernabé do? He posted pictures and a video on Instagram showing his penis implants. He explained in the Italian radio show La Zanzara, in Radio24 (via El Confidencial), that he had a prosthesis to increase his sexual performance. "I'm very active, I need to ejaculate every time I have free time", he told.

Bernabé lost a testicle in an accident 30 years ago. That didn't stop him from having a normal sexual life and having children, but he wanted more to feel when he was young and never had to take pills again. "My erection is natural, but with this device I press a button which allows me to perfectly control both my erection and the time".

He also explained that he is very sexually active and, despite being in a relationship, he dates other women. "The woman I live with understands that, for me, sex is a necessity, she keeps a very open mind. I would enjoy having sex once or twice a day".

Bernabé, former Lazio's falconer, is a Mussolini admirer

Bernabé also said that "being a Lazio supporter makes him more masculine" and also reminded listeners that "he admires Mussolini a lot".

Bernabé had already been suspended once for doing fascist salutes during a football match in 2021, and declared himself an admirer of dictators Mussolini and Franco. But for Lazio, the red line was showing his penis on social media.

"The Company is aware of the pain, shared by all, that the loss of the eagle in the next home games will cause to the fans, but believes that it is not possible to be associated, especially the historical symbol of the eagle, with a subject that, with its initiative, has made the continuation of the relationship inadmissible".