Layton and Luke reunite in New World of Steam

Thanks to Level-5's Vision 2023 event, we now know that Professor Layton and The New World of Steam will be a direct sequel to Professor Layton and the Lost Future, as it picks up the story a year after its ending.

In this new adventure, Layton receives a rather strange letter from his former pupil Luke, who had emigrated to America to hone his detective skills. As they are reunited in this new steampunk aesthetic city, there seems to be a dark mystery that has young Luke worried, and things soon become a series for the reunited pair of detectives, who will see the city grow and change its layout as they solve puzzles together, as equals.

At the moment there's no word on what those puzzles will look like or a possible release date for this new Layton adventure, but let's hope Nintendo has reserved a very special place for it at the anticipated summer event. In the meantime, check out the new story trailer for Professor Layton and The New World of Steam below.