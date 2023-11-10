Layoffs could soon be affecting Unity

HQ

It looks like one of the next companies that are set to be affected by layoffs will be none other than Unity. As noted in a recent financial report, the game engine company specifically outlined its plans for cost-cutting measures and stated that layoffs will "likely" occur as part of that.

"Several weeks ago, we started a comprehensive assessment of our product portfolio to focus on those products that are most valuable to our customers. We are also evaluating the right cost structure that aligns with the more focused portfolio. We are acting quickly and expect to make final decisions over the next few weeks."

The statement continues, "We expect to start implementing the plan within this quarter and expect to complete all interventions before the end of the first quarter of 2024. This will likely include discontinuing certain product offerings, reducing our workforce, and reducing our office footprint."

Unity has faced an array of issues and problems over the past few months, all following the announcement that it would be implementing its controversial Runtime Fee that would look to charge developers depending on the number of downloads their title received, once a certain criteria had been met. The backlash from this announcement soon led to CEO John Riccitiello announcing his retirement from the company, and seeing Unity adjust the way the Runtime Fee works.