Layoffs at Tequila Works as they cancel an unnaounced game

Tequila Works has announced a studio restructuring, a "tough decision" which will impact "a small number of roles at the studio". The Madrid-based studio has announced the cancellation of an unannounced game, and will concentrate of the development of only one game.

"This is an incredibly difficult time, and our focus is to provide the support and guidance to those affected", the studio said in a statement on Linkedin.

The studio was founded in 2009 and has released games like Deadlight (2012), The Sexy Brutale (2017), Rime (2017), The Invisible Hours (2017) and Gylt (launched exclusively on Google Stadia in 2019, later ported to PC other consoles).

Tequla's last game, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, was published by Riot Forge, Riot Games' now extinct label for League of Legends spin-off. Riot Games shut down the division in January 2024, as most of its games didn't sell well and had little marketing.

It us unknown how many developers have been laid off as a result of this restructuring at Tequila Works, and cancellation of an unannounced game.