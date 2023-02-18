Layers of Fears set to launch in June

HQ

Polish studios seem eager to make games with some rather confusing names these days. CI Games has Lords of the Fallen sequel The Lords of the Fallen coming later this year, while Bloober Team is blending Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear 2 and some new content into Layers of Fears. At least we know the latter will probably arrive first now and that the developers realised how stupid the name was.

That's because Bloober Team has given us a new trailer for Layers of Fears, now just called Layers of Fear, that reveals the game is set to launch sometime this June. We're also treated to some clips showing off how some familiar areas will look in this new version of the two games thanks to Unreal Engine 5.