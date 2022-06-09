Layers of Fears confirmed during Summer Game Fest

There is another sequel to every claustrophobic's nightmare coming, we're talking about the 2016 horror game Layers of Fear, and now it's officially confirmed. During the Summer Game Fest, a brand new trailer was shown that tells us that we can look forward to the sequel, Layers of Fears next year and it was a trailer that breathed nostalgia. Familiar, psychological feelings with a story that feels recognisable. This time, however, it's not just one character in focus, but a story that spans several generations.

Layers of Fears will be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series sometime in 2023.