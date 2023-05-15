Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Layers of Fear

Layers of Fear to launch a week before Final Fantasy XVI

June is still packed with anticipated games.

Bloober Team seemed very confident when it announced the new Layers of Fear would launch in June earlier this year, but quite few probably expected it to be delayed when it became clear Street Fighter 6, Diablo IV, Final Fantasy XVI and a couple of other highly-anticipated titles also had set their sights on next month. Well, the Polish developers are definitely not afraid of some competition.

Because it has announced Layers of Fear will launch on June 15. Not that PC players will have to wait a month to get a taste of it, as a short demo is be available on Steam until May 23. Those of you tempted to play this might want to take a peek at the PC specifications below.

Layers of Fear

