Layers of Fear gets an official launch trailer

Yesterday we published our review of Layers of Fear, and thought it was a really unpleasant experience - which of course is the whole point of a horror game.

To better show you what it has to offer, we have now gotten the official release trailer from this truly scary adventure, which is almost poetically described by the developer Bloober Team like this:

"Discover the reimagined world of Layers of Fear, the complete story of the people whose dreams, ambitions, and desires drove them to the bottom of madness. Delve deep into their personal dramas and witness the intertwining of reality, obsession, and delusion. Reveal the path of a malevolent, hidden between layers of fear, a terrifying entity that thrives on human misery."

Check it out below. It has now been released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.