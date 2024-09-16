Lawrence of Arabia is getting a TV remake

Lawrence of Arabia is still considered one of the greatest movies of all-time. The adaptation of the 1926 book by T.E. Lawrence Seven Pillars of Wisdom runs at just over three hours, but Roland Emmerich wants to extend the hours we'll spend in the biographical story significantly.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Emmerich envisions the series with three seasons, each of which will be considered prestige television. Anthony McCarten - the writer of Bohemian Rhapsody - will shop the series around, and wishes to write the entire first season.

Emmerich is also thinking of a second season of Those About to Die, the Amazon series that acts as his foray into television.

Would you watch a Lawrence of Arabia show?