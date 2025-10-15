Lawrence Fishburne wants to play the MCU's Professor X

As much as we like to joke how Lawrence Fishburne doesn't remember his performance in 2017's Ant-Man and the Wasp, the MCU has been known to recast actors and bring them in for new roles every so often, meaning we shouldn't laugh when we hear Fishburne wants a different role in the comic book franchise. Specifically, he wants to play Professor X.

Speaking at a New York Comic Con panel this past weekend (via EW), Fishburne spoke about other franchises he'd like to join, and asked the crowd what they'd think of him as Professor X. "I know that they're talking about the X-Men now. So, at this point, I want one of two things. The first thing would be: what do you think about Laurence Fishburne as Professor X?"

The suggestion was of course met with a chorus of cheers, but we'll have to see if Marvel is listening. The MCU is set to undergo some big changes after Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027 and so it's possible that Fishburne could join the mix.

The actor also spoke about other franchises he'd like to join and ones he'd want to steer clear of. Star Wars, especially, seemed a big turn off for Fishburne. "I'm good. 'm watching everything. I'm watching every Star Wars, I'm in the middle of Rebels now, man. I'm good on the couch with Star Wars. I don't need a lightsaber. I don't — pew pew! — I don't need it."

Fishburne would be up for reprising his role in another sci-fi world, though. The Matrix could see him back again if another movie gets made.