Lawn Mowing Simulator's Ancient Britain DLC is now available

The Ancient Britain DLC for Lawn Mowing Simulator has now launched, giving fans a chance to mow grass at some iconic British heritage sites. Available for the price of £6.99 / €8.99, the DLC allows players to cut grass in four sites, including Druid's Tor, The Royal Stones, The Ancient Aurochs, and Aurochs Hill, and tasks grass cutters with being more precise than ever, as hefty fines await those who damage the sites.

But that's not all that has made it to the game today, as a new update has also launched bringing strimmers to all current owners of Lawn Mowing Simulator. The new tools have been designed to allow players to cut tidier, more precise borders, without having to lug a sit-on mower around to achieve the same result.

And if all of that doesn't get you excited, Curve Digital and Skyhook Games have also revealed that the base edition of Lawn Mowing Simulator will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 2, allowing subscribers a chance to start their own grass cutting enterprise.

Take a look at the trailer for Ancient Britain below.