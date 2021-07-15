Lawn Mowing Simulator to launch on August 10

Curve Digital and Skyhook Games has now announced the release date for Lawn Mowing Simulator, with the grass cutting game set to arrive on PC and Xbox Series consoles on August 10.

The title that was previously unveiled in March and now has an official launch date for when players can look forward to being able to create an economical empire out of grass trimmings.

"We can't wait for players to get down to mowing this August," said David Harper, co-founder of Skyhook. "After a very successful game demo in June which had over 250,000 downloads, we're really excited for players to experience Lawn Mowing Simulator in all its glory, creating their very own virtual lawn care business, manicuring lawns to perfection and just enjoying the general satisfaction of the lawn mowing experience."

You can take a look at the release date announcement trailer below.