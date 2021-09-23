Lawn Mowing Simulator is getting leaf blowers for Xmas

HQ

HQ

We're almost ashamed to admit it, but Lawn Mowing Simulator is actually good fun and almost meditative. Taking care of digital lawns really rules! But it could always better, and we assume we aren't the only ones who have missed leaf blowers.

Fortunately, the developer Skyhook Games' got us covered and has now revealed a road map for more content. Starting this month, the game will be expanded with the Patterson RO-A model followed by Scag V-Ride in October. And in November comes a major enhancement as we're getting strimmers - before rounding it all up with a real Xmas gift in December... leaf blowers!

To make things better, all of this will be free of charge, and there are also other patches coming as well with more content as you can see in the road map below. Lawn Mowing Simulator was launched in August for both PC and Xbox.