Lawbreakers creator is interested in resurrecting the game

Cliff Bleszinski is open to bringing back the action game.

While Lawbreakers died five years ago, the individual who created the game is interested in exploring a "resurrection" of it. As noted in a thread on Twitter, Cliff Bleszinski has talked about potentially bringing back the game considering that Nexon owns the rights to the title.

But the catch is that Bleszinski has moved on from making games and is focussed on new opportunities right now, so if there an interest in bringing back Lawbreakers, he has stated that he will only be involved in a consulting role, as he is "over being CEO and lead designer" as it is "exhausting".

Either way it does show that if there is any interest in bringing back Lawbreakers, the man who helped create it in the first place is open to getting that project off the ground. Your move Nexon.

Written by Mike Holmes

"The clever implementation of gravity-defying combat comes with some satisfying and responsive shooter mechanics."



