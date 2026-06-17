Laver Cup 2027 will take place in Los Angeles: "Team World" is always North America

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Laver Cup, the tennis competition that pits "Team Europe" vs. "Team World", similar to golf's Ryder Cup, has announced that Los Angeles will host the 2027 edition. This competition, unrelated to ATP Tour and founded in 2017, is held every year in September, alternating between European and "World" cities.

However, Team World continues to be restricted to North America, with the announcement that Laver Cup 2027 will take place in Los Angeles, at the Intuit Dome, home of Los Angeles Clippers.

Since the competition started, the four times it has been hosted by "Team World" were in Chicago, Boston, Vancouver and San Francisco, and next year in LA: four times in the US, one in Canada. Team Europe took the competition to Prague, Geneva, London, Berlin and now London again for the 2026 edition between 25-27 September.

Four players are expected to be in each of the teams: Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli and Jakub Mensik, captained by Yannick Noah for Team Europe; and Ben Shelton, Alex de Miñaur, Taylor Fritz and Alexander Bublik, captained by Andre Agassi in Team World. Last year, Team World defeated Europe, with Fritz beating Alcaraz and Zverev.