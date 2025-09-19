Laver Cup 2025 takes place this weekend: Should you pay attention?

HQ

Tennis season might be coming to an end (there are few tournaments from now to November, when the ATP Finals and Davis Cup finals take place), but this weekend some of the best tennis players in the world meet at the Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors, for the eighth edition of the Laver Cup.

The Laver Cup is still pretty unknown, even for many tennis fans, and often dismissed as little more than an exhibition tournament. However, while it doesn't count for men's singles or doubles ranking, it is an official tournament sanctioned by ATP. The difference is that tennis players don't represent themselves, nor even their countries like in Davis Cup... but Team Europe and Team World.

Created as a similar to Golf's Ryder Cup in tennis in 2017, the Laver Cup has the interest of seeing some of the best tennis players team up, in singles and doubles, while captained by a tennis legend. This time, Team Europe is coached by French player Yannick Noah, winner of one Roland Garros title in 1983, while Team World is coached by American Andre Agassi, winner of eight Grand Slam titles.

The Laver Cup 2025 edition takes place between September 19-21. Opening matches on day 1 include Casper Ruud vs. Reilly Opelka, Jakub Mensik vs. Michelsen, Flavio Coboilli vs. Joao Fonseca, and Mensik/Alcaraz vs. Michelsen/Fritz.

Tennis players participating in Laver Cup in 2025:

Team Europe



Captain: Yannick Noah



Spain - Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, World No. 1)



Germany - Alexander Zverev (3)



Denmark - Holger Rune (11)



Norway - Casper Ruud (12)



Czech Republic - Jakub Menšík (17)



Italy - Flavio Cobolli (25)



Team World



Captain: Andre Agassi



United States - Taylor Fritz (World No. 5)



Australia - Alex de Minaur (8)



Argentina - Francisco Cerúndolo (21)



United States - Alex Michelsen (32)



Brazil - João Fonseca (42)



United States - Reilly Opelka (62)



Since its inception, Team Europe has won five times, and Team World twice, including the 2022 edition, most famous by being the stage where Roger Federer retired. Each victory on day 1 is worth one point, on day 2 they are worth two points, and on day 3, three points. The first team to claim 13 points wins the tournament.