Lavazza Assoluta

Lavazza has an excellent reputation when it comes to supplying coffee beans, and certainly also for producing small, relatively inexpensive, and simple coffee machines. We have reviewed a number of them, and virtually all have received praise.

But of course, there is a more competitive market just beyond Lavazza's reach: a market where brands such as Sage, DeLonghi, and others operate, offering coffee machines with broader functionality for a little more money. It's in these price ranges that Lavazza now wishes to compete more directly.

The machine is called the Assoluta. It weighs 10 kilos, has a slightly more compact design, and features an attractive copper-coloured accent. Admittedly, it makes coffee by pouring whole beans into it, but the machine itself is more automated and is clearly aimed at a more "casual" coffee lover who wants the result but doesn't wish to be personally involved in the brewing process, which incidentally, is perfectly fine.

The bean hopper at the back holds 150 gram and that's not a huge amount, and the 1.5-litre water tank is also on the small side. It must be said, however, that the machine seems geared primarily towards espresso, and the occasional cappuccino, where the quantities of water (and milk) are smaller; and, combined with the more compact design, it all fits together nicely.

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So there's not much new under the sun here, is there? Well, that's not quite right, because the way the Assoluta steams milk is unlike anything else we've seen. The idea is that if you're making a cappuccino, you take the special Trsaparenza Collection glass that comes with it, check the milk level using the lines on the side of the cup, fit the glass with a special proprietary lid that has a nozzle for steaming underneath, and then the machine conjures up a perfect cappuccino, where all you've done is add the required amount of milk.

The idea here is to streamline the process, and it's succeeded, but there are some quite serious compromises, as you may already have guessed. What if there are two people who want a cappuccino, for example? Well, in that case, you'll have to transfer the coffee you've just made into another cup so you can reuse the Trsaparenza glass for the next one, or else you'll have to buy another glass. Or as many as it takes to ensure that several people can be served coffee with frothed milk at the same time.

And yes, all of this is proprietary - the glass, the lid, the lot.

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The machine itself delivers 19 bar, and thanks to its proven track record of good brewing, it produces excellent crema and consistently good results with the milk, too. It also requires very little cleaning, as there are no external hoses that need constant cleaning, and the build-up of grime is significantly lower than on other models.

But with a price tag of around £700, we can't avoid discussing functionality. A DeLonghi Rivelia costs significantly less and can pretty much match it point for point in terms of technology and functionality. A Sage Barista Touch is often on offer for a tad more; it's a machine that seems to be a bit more robustly built and can do quite a bit more. Ninja's own wild new AutoBarista does cost a fraction more, but it also offers a selection of cold drinks.

The point is that competition in this particular field is fierce, and Lavazza may have chosen to charge a little too much for the Assoluta relative to what it can actually do. That doesn't mean, however, that what it can do is underwhelming - quite the opposite. This coffee machine is efficient, compact, well-built, and comes from a manufacturer that has earned a fair bit of trust. It just ought to be a little cheaper...