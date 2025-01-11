Lavazza A Modo Mio Tiny Eco

Here at Gamereactor we haven't intentionally focused on the most expensive coffee machines, but that's how the cards have fallen, unfortunately. I say "unfortunately" because it can often be far more interesting to look at how much you can get for your money on the lower levels of the price ladder, and when it comes to coffee, not everyone has £600 lying around and wants to mess with brew heads, pistons and cleaning.

Luckily, we were contacted by Lavazza, who are known for not only making some of our personal favourite beans (seriously, the Qualità Oro is a great budget bean), but who sell a direct equivalent to a Nespresso called A Modo Mio Tiny Eco for £45 brand new.

Yes, it's absurdly little, so little that a decent espresso pot is more expensive. The fact that a brand that collaborates with Smeg on coffee machines often worth well over £500 also has a machine for less than a tenth of that, yeah, that's pretty cool. And it's even cooler that the "Eco" part of the name actually refers to the fact that the majority of the machine, i.e. all components, are made from recycled plastic and that the capsules sold with it are "eco-friendly", meaning compostable and CO2-neutral. More of that, please. Yes, for the machine it's "only" 61%, but any leap towards sustainable production should be applauded.

It's also "Tiny", and Lavazza means business. We're talking 26x14x27 centimetres and a weight of 3.7 kilos, so it's really compact, which means that the Tiny Eco can fit in a drawer, or in a cupboard, which makes a lot of sense if you're not pumping out coffee in a hurry.

This is an extremely simple machine after all, and we wouldn't expect anything else. There's a small 0.6 litre water tank, which is reasonable for a machine designed primarily for espressos, there's a single button used to start and stop brewing, and the drip tray can be pulled down to make room for a larger cup. It only takes 10 seconds for the machine to get ready, but the brewing time for an average espresso is just over half a minute, which is on the longer side, and there is no automatic setting to stop brewing. You have to stay there and press the button yourself. This also means that if you want a double, or a lungo, you can just let it top up with water, but still.

If you ask Lavazza, the slower brewing is also because more flavour is extracted from these A Modo Mio capsules, and the ones we've tasted prove this to be true. The primary point of comparison among capsule-based machines is Nespresso, and this one appears deeper and far more flavoursome - there really is a difference. Whether it can compete with solid espressos is another matter entirely, but at a price of just under £45, it's really hard to complain. Even taking into account that the price per cup is probably a bit higher than other brewing methods, this is still a really competitive price and an excellent flavour profile.

That's not to say that A Modo Mio Tiny Eco is perfect. It's not that we miss different modes or incoming settings as such, but it should be able to stop on its own, just to take one example. However, it's extremely easy to recommend, no doubt about it, and if you want a cheap coffee machine, this one will give you great tasting coffee at a fraction of the cost of larger, more serious alternatives.

