Lavazza A Modo Mio Deśea

At the beginning of 2025, we reviewed Lavazza's very, very cheap A Modo Mio Tiny Eco, a capsule-based coffee machine that you can actually buy for less than £50. However, it seems that Lavazza approaches its own portfolio in the same way that Motorola does with its smartphones, namely by offering a myriad of models so that there is always a specific model that matches your needs and price range.

So if you are willing to pay twice as much, you can upgrade to Lavazza's A Modo Mio Deśea, which broadly retains its simplicity but introduces a host of cool features that you, as an experienced coffee drinker, will probably be interested in.

The profile itself is still slim and designed to take up as little space on the kitchen counter as possible. Furthermore, Lavazza still has a penchant for aesthetically striking designs, so even though the A Modo Mio Deśea is made of plastic, it is still attractive - simple and attractive.

A little space has been made at the front for a long row of buttons. Yes, a small display would have been nice, but via simple LED-illuminated touch buttons, you can quickly choose between espresso or milk-based coffee drinks and their size. Easy-to-understand symbols also help here. Like most capsule-based machines, you open the top, insert the capsule, and you're ready to go. Alternatively, you can use the included milk cup, which can be attached and used to steam milk for a cappuccino, for example, before adding the coffee shot. It's incredibly simple.

More expensive solutions would have the milk container as an integrated part of the machine, and it's admirable that Lavazza has not opted for a separate steamer alongside it. However, I would say that because the milk cup has to sit where the coffee comes out, you are forced to do things in sequence, and if Lavazza had actually had a steamer on one side, coffee and milk could be produced side-by-side. I'm not entirely sure if I prefer this solution, but it's easy to understand why they preferred to design a machine that doesn't take up more space without directly sacrificing functionality.

Pretty much everything else is as usual. The capsules taste pretty good, and even though there aren't that many other manufacturers in this proprietary format, you can get 36 for £10, and that's from Lavazza itself, which isn't too bad.

There are surprisingly many solutions out there for the £100 or so you have to pay for an A Modo Mio Deśea, and furthermore, it's not the cheapest solution compared to having to buy capsules. But if you want access to a variety of coffee drinks, at least one of which involves steamed milk, and you also want something that is lightweight, then it's hard to see how you could go wrong here. I'm not entirely sure about the design philosophy behind the milk container, but apart from that, Lavazza has once again delivered something stylish and infinitely functional.

