Laureus World Sports Awards: full list of winners, including special awards

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The Laureus World Sports Awards were handed in Madrid on Monday, one of the most prestigious sports awards in the world, considered the 'Oscars' of sports, mixing together sportspeople from all disciplines. And this year, two tennis players won the bigger awards: Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were chosen as the best Sportsman and Sportswoman, with Paris Saint-Germain receiving the award for best team.

Alcaraz competed with Ousmane Dembélé, Mondo Duplantis, Marc Márquez, Tadej Pogacar and Jannik Sinner, while Sabalenka competed with Aitana Bonmatí, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Faith Kipyegon, Katie Ledecky and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

PSG was chosen ahead of European Ryder Cup Team, the England Women's Football Team, the England Women's Football Team, the McLaren Formula 1 Team, and the NBA team Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here is a list of nominations, and below the list of main winners:



Sportsman of the Year: Carlos Alcaraz (tennis, Spain)



Sportswoman of the Year: Aryna Sabalenka (tennis, Belarus)



Team of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain (football, France)



Breakthrough of the Year: Lando Norris (Formula 1, United Kingdom)



Comeback of the Year: Rory McIlroy (golf, UK)



Sportsperson of the Year with a disability: Gabriel Araújo (para swimming, Brazil)



Action Sportsperson of the Year: Chole Kim (snowboarding, USA)



Sport for Good Award: Fútbol Más



Beyond those main categories, there were other special awards announced during the event:



Lifetime achievement: Nadia Comaneci



Sporting Inspiration Award: Toni Kroos



Young Sportsperson of the Year: Lamine Yamal



What do you think of the winners of the Laureus World Sports Awards 2026?