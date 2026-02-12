Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron's victory at the Winter Olympics is marred by nasty controversies

HQ

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron earned France a gold medal in ice dance at the Olympics, but the victory has been criticised, as both skaters carry a series of controversies.

In the case of Fournier Beaudry, she is the girlfriend of Nikolaj Sørensen, a Danish-born Canadian ice dancer who also used to be Fournier Beaudry's ice partner until he was suspended in 2024 by the Canadian Skate federation because of an alleged sexual assault that dates back from 2012. Sorensen's six-year suspension was later overturned in 2025, but he has not competed since, with Fournier Beaudry saying in a documentary that the sexual assault accusation finished his boyfriend's and former partner career.

Meanwhile, Cizeron has been recently accused of being "controlling, demanding and critical" by his longtime ice dance partner Gabriella Papadakis. Cizeron and Papadakis were ice dance partners between 2004 and 2024, breaking several records and winning gold medal in Beijing 2022.

The speed in which Fournier Baudry switched allegiances from Canada, to Denmark and finally earning French citizenship to be able to become Cizeron's new partner, following Cizeron's split with Papadakis, has also surprised many.

Their victory at the Olympics has been met with very critical opinions by fans on social media, accussing the couple of silencing victims of sexual abuse, as well as ruining the career of Cizeron's former partner Papadakis, who since her split with Cizeron worked as pundit, but was fired by NBC shortly before the Games because of her memoirs exposing Cizeron.