Laurence Fishburne might be willing to reprise his role as Morpheus in a fifth Matrix movie

Will we see more of the wise, ass-kicking Morpheus in the future? That's the question fans are asking and though the character appeared in the fourth Matrix film, Resurrections, it was in the form of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who took over the role and - in some ways, re-invented it.

But in a recent interview with Variety, Laurence Fishburne revealed that he hasn't completely closed the door and could actually see himself returning to the role. That is - if the script is good.

"It depends on how good it is, really, If it's great, then yeah, if it makes sense. I don't know if it makes sense."

According to Fishburne it also boils down to who's involved in the project, as well as the overall potential. He also mentioned that he once tried to get involved in The Matrix Resurrections, but the production team turned him down. Albeit on what he describes as good terms.

"I reached out, It just didn't pan out. I said 'Thank you very much,' And Lana Wachowski said, 'Thank you very much, I'll think about it,' and that was that"

So the question is, would you like to see a fifth Matrix movie starring Fishburne?