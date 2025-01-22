Laura Mueller becomes the first female Race Engineer in Formula 1 history

HQ

Laura Mueller has been promoted to Race Engineer for driver Esteban Ocon at Haas. The American F1 team, who has replaced both main drivers (Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen changed for Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman in 2025) has promoted Mueller from Performance Engineer to Race Engineer: the first ever time a woman takes that role.

As explained by F1.com, Race Engineer is one of the most senior trackside roles, and the main link between the driver and the team on track through radio coms and off track, working to boost performance.

Ayao Komatsu, Haas Team Principal, praised her determination and work ethic. "If you look at how many female engineers we have in the office, it's definitely more than before. But it's not like I chose Laura because she's female. We don't care about nationality, gender, it really doesn't matter because what matters is work. How you can fit into the team, how you can maximise the performance. I believe it is the right choice".

Mueller will work directly with Esteban Ocon, 28-year-old French driver, winner of just one race in 2021 with Alpine and four podiums. He left Alpine in 2025 and has now joined Haas. Komatsu thinks that, like Mueller, Ocon is "a pretty determined character as well". Ollie Bearman, a 19-year old who worked as substitute driver for Magnussen three times last season, has been promoted to main driver. His Race Engineer will be Ronan O'Hare.