Laura Dern, Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum returns to the first Jurassic Park in Super Bowl ad

Late Sunday night (European time), it's finally kickoff for Super Bowl LX, where the New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area. The latter are big favorites, but as we all know, that often means nothing in the end and we're sure it'll be an exciting game.

But... as we all know, it's not just football that attracts people to the Super Bowl, it's a huge event with all the trimmings, where even commercials are considered entertainment and often feature hugely expensive and surprising clips, often filled with celebrities. Some of them are usually shown in advance, and thanks to that, we now know that Laura Dern, Sam Neil, and Jeff Goldblum will reprise their famous Jurassic Park characters from the first film in one of the ads.

This time, however, it's a little different from how we might remember the film. Check out the full video below.

Are you watching Super Bowl - and who do you think will win?