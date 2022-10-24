Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Last of Us: Part II

Laura Bailey would love to play Abby again in The Last of Us III

"I know there was a lot of drama and response to her character, but it was one of the most influential roles I've had in my life."

HQ

Laura Bailey, who voiced Abby in The Last of Us: Part II, definitely wants to play the character again if the opportunity arises. She refers to her time with Abby as her most influential role so far in her career.

Among other things, she said this about playing Abby in a recent interview with Comic Book Movie:

"I would definitely go back to her. I know there was a lot of drama and response to her character, but it was one of the most influential roles I've had in my life. I would 100% go back to play more Abby if the opportunity came up".

Whether she will get the chance to do so is currently unclear, although we can probably assume that there will eventually be a third part. Neil Druckmann has previously revealed that he has written an outline for a potential third part but whether that will result in anything remains to be seen.

What do you think of a potential The Last of Us: Part III and would you like to see Laura Bailey return as Abby?

The Last of Us: Part II

