Launching Elden Ring made game director Hidetaka Miyazaki anxious

Following it's stellar critical launch, Elden Ring has already cemented itself as a contender for Game of the Year, which is all the more impressive as it only released in February. It's the highest-rated game on Xbox Series and PS5 according to Metacritic, and is one of the highest-rated games of all-time on top of that, with a score of 96/100.

With this being said, it may come as a surprise that game director Hidetaka Miyazaki felt anxious and didn't have the best time when it came to launching Elden Ring, as a new interview with Famitsu (translated by VGC) reveals.

"It's the same for all past titles, not just this one, but it's not a very pleasant time," said Miyazaki. "I'm sure I'm relieved, but I'm more anxious about it. I never get used to it."

