Launch times: Here is when you can start playing Ninja Gaiden 4

HQ

Next week is going to be a big one for various gamers as not only does Ninja Gaiden 4 arrive, but so does PowerWash Simulator 2, and even The Outer Worlds 2 (for all owners of the priciest edition that paves the way for five days of early access). Speaking about the former game in this collection, now the launch times for the game have been revealed, meaning we know precisely when you can start playing Ninja Gaiden 4.

For those of us in the UK and Europe, the launch time is as follows:



UK - October 21 at 1:00 AM BST



Western and Central Europe - October 21 at 2:00 AM CEST



Eastern Europe - October 21 at 3:00 AM EEST



As per the rest of the world, find the firm launch time for Ninja Gaiden 4 below.