Launch rumours continue to swirl as Star Wars Outlaws pre-orders promos appear

While we've been wondering about when Ubisoft will actually put the next adventure set in a galaxy far, far away into the hands of players, the latest slate of events seems to suggest that we'll have firm confirmation very soon and then access to the actual game not long afterwards.

At the tail end of last week, Ubisoft announced that the story trailer for Star Wars Outlaws would be arriving this week, tomorrow (April 9) to be exact. This led to a flurry of excitement as Ubisoft has previously used story trailers as a way to either slap a release date on a game or as a sign that a game is nearly here, with other projects, such as last year's Assassin's Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora getting their respective story trailers just a couple of months ahead of launch.

Following up to this announcement, some fans (thanks Wccftech) have noticed that pre-order promos for Star Wars Outlaws are popping up in stores around the world, suggesting that Ubisoft is about to jumpstart the marketing train for the game. With this in mind, could Ubisoft be shaping up to follow in its usual footsteps and announce a release date a couple of months down the line for Star Wars Outlaws with the story trailer tomorrow? You tell us.