Latvian Basketball player Janis Timma found dead aged 32

HQ

Jānis Timma, Latvian basketball player, has been found dead at his home in Moscow. He was 32. Timma had played in over a dozen teams in his career, debuting in ASK Riga in 2008, and including Zenit Saint Petersburg, Baskonia (Spain), Olympiacos (Greece), Lakeland Magic (a NBA G League team in Florida), and last year 2024, at the Monbus Obradoiro in Liga ACB in Spain, as well as Latvian national team.

After the Spanish team got relegated last season, Timma moved to Russia, and played in a 3x3 team. His fans have suggested he moved there trying to reconcile with his ex-wife, but sadly the relationship didn't work.

Local authoriries believe his death to be a suicide. Russian outlet REN TV reports that, alongside his body, there was a note saying "call Anna".

Timma was married to popular Ukranian singer and model Anna Sedokova. The couple got married in 2020, but the relationship was turbulent: according to the singer, they broke up and got back together "20 times".

Theor divorce officialized on December 9. Timma's Instagram followers said that the players used to share his feelings on social media. Among the things he posted, he said that Sedokova prioritized money over love. He had previously shown suicidal thoughts, as reported by Basketnews.

Boston Celtics player Kristaps Porzingis posted on X: "Human connection is the cornerstone of our mental health. Please look after each other", sending farewell to his compatriot Jānis Timma.