Latvia presses NATO for stronger Baltic air defence

Latvia has urged NATO to step up protection of the Baltic region after repeated Russian incursions into allied airspace. "Russia continues a pattern of provocations, most recently recklessly violating the airspace of Poland and Estonia," Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics told a meeting of NATO's military committee in the Latvian capital. "Transforming Baltic air policing to a Baltic air defence mission with respective rules of engagement should be a priority."