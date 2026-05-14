Latvia PM Evika Silina resigns after handling of Ukrainian drones on their soil

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Latvia's Prime Minister Evika Silina has announced her resignation, months before the next elections were scheduled for October. It comes after the failure of the Latvian army to detect two stray Ukrainian drones, who crashed last week into a Latvian soil, an oil storage facility.

As a result of the impacts, Silina fired the Defence Minister, Andris Spruds, blaming him for not developed better anti-drone systems. The Progressives party, part of the coalition that rules Latvian Parliament and Spruds' party, then proceeded to retire their support of the government, leaving Silina without ruling majority, leaving Silina no choice but to resign, or Parliament would have voted her out.

"At this moment, political envy and narrow party interests have taken precedence over responsibility", said Silina, after the "political empty talkers chose not a solution, but a crisis" rejecting their proposition for a new Defence Minister.

Silina, from the centre-right party New Unity, came into power in August 2023, leading a three-head coalition to replace Krisjanis Karins, also from his party. The Latvian President, Edgars Rinkevics, will begin consultation to select a new leader of the government next Friday, as he's mandated to do so by the constitution.