Latest Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG set reimagines our favourite monsters with new abilities

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Yu-Gi-Oh! is back at it again with more rarities and a new set celebrating the first six heroes from the original series. Magnificent Monsters features classic cards given new abilities to make them fresh for your decks, including Dark Magician, the Pharoah's Servant, Kuriboh, Stardust Dragon, and Dark Magical Curtain.

As well as giving old cards a refresh, the Magnificent Monsters set also gives us the all-new Grand Master Rares. This new rarity sees cards numbered from 1-100, featuring hieroglyphic borders. The ultra rare cards have only got 100 copies available in the Americas and another 100 printed for markets distributed from Europe, which includes Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East.

As well as the chance to get your hands on an exceedingly elusive Grand Master Rare card, the Magnificent Monsters set also comes with 20 new or variant art style cards, 10 chibi-style art cards, 6 new boss monsters, 40 cards getting their foil upgrades for the first time, and 40 reprinted cards. The new set is available now to collect.