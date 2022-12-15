Latest Yakuza: Like a Dragon trailer shows off the brawler fighting style

HQ

While Yakuza: Like a Dragon featured turn back combat the upcoming remake and prequel Like a Dragon: Ishin once again lets you pummel foes in real-time.

The latest trailer focuses solely on the Brawler style, which as the name implies, is a rather no-nonsense fighting style perfect for back alley encounters. In true Yakuza/Like a Dragon fashion there are also some goofy finishing moves such as stuffing an orange in your opponent's mouth. You can see more in the trailer below.

Like a Dragon: Ishin, which has a mid-1800's setting, releases on all modern platforms except the Nintendo Switch.