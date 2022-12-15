Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Like a Dragon: Ishin

Latest Yakuza: Like a Dragon trailer shows off the brawler fighting style

Humiliate your enemies by stuffing an orange in their mouth.

While Yakuza: Like a Dragon featured turn back combat the upcoming remake and prequel Like a Dragon: Ishin once again lets you pummel foes in real-time.

The latest trailer focuses solely on the Brawler style, which as the name implies, is a rather no-nonsense fighting style perfect for back alley encounters. In true Yakuza/Like a Dragon fashion there are also some goofy finishing moves such as stuffing an orange in your opponent's mouth. You can see more in the trailer below.

Like a Dragon: Ishin, which has a mid-1800's setting, releases on all modern platforms except the Nintendo Switch.

Like a Dragon: Ishin

