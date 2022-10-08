Latest Warhammer 40,000: Darktide trailer shows off the Zealot Preacher class

HQ

Following the recent delay announcement that saw Warhammer 40,000: Darktide abdicating its September release date, Fatshark is now gearing up toward the launch of the game on November 30, 2022.

And in the spirit of this, the Swedish developer has now published a new trailer to its YouTube channel relating to the game, and this is tailored completely to one of the playable classes that will be on offer come release. Specifically the Zealot Preacher class - with Zealot relating to the overall archetype, and Preacher being the class within the archetype.

It's in this trailer that we are given an idea as to how the character will operate, including that it is a melee-focussed character that also has access to a slew of close-ranged weapons, including pistols, revolvers, shotguns, flamethrowers, and more. It's also made clear this class type will have increased melee attack speeds, and will deal more damage as it takes more damage.

You can see the full character class trailer below, and can look forward to playing Darktide on PC on November 30, 2022, with the Xbox Series release coming soon afterward.