Recently, we reported that Palworld passed 8 million copies sold. Now a patch has been released for the Steam version, which is also announced to be on its way to Xbox. Pocket Pair has also said that they will address problems that exist in the game before adding new content. What has been fixed in Steam update 0.1.3.0 is as follows:



Fixed a bug where the loading screen did not end when logging into the world.



Fixed a bug where the world date was not displayed correctly and appeared to reset.



Corrected various incorrect text.



Countermeasures against various cheats and exploits.



The next update for Xbox, numbered 0.1.1.2, will be released "as soon as it is ready," according to the developers. You can read our review of the game here.