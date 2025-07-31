Latest trailer spotlights Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles' epic story

HQ

One of the stars of the show at the Nintendo Partner Direct was without question Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles. The game, which will launch at the end of September, appeared to present its story in further depth in the form of a trailer that showcased the voiced dialogue that will be featured in the game.

Bringing back the legendary and beloved game with improved performance and visuals, as well as a way to enjoy it in its original form, the trailer highlighted many of the stunning 3D battlefields and showed off how they stand out and shine on the Nintendo Switch 2 system.

As for the firm launch date for the game, this is set for September 30, with it coming to not just Switch 1 and 2, but also PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. See the new trailer below.