Latest trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story introduces Evan Rachel Woods' Madonna

We're getting ever closer to the premiere date for Roku's Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a movie that follows the famed parody musician's career and sees Daniel Radcliffe stepping into Weird Al's shoes. The movie itself is set to debut on November 4, and with that date edging ever closer, Roku has released another trailer for the film.

And this one welcomes another very famous character into the fray, as we get a look at Evan Rachel Woods' Madonna, who as we can see in the trailer, is a bit of a bad influence on Weird Al. But you don't need us to tell you that, as you can just see how the two interact with one another below.