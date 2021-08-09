Latest trailer for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf gives a better look at the monster ridden world

We're only a few weeks away from being able to watch the latest The Witcher product on Netflix, the animated movie called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Based around Vesemir, when he was a young and cocky Witcher, the film seems to include a ton of the monster-slaying action that the franchise is known for.

To get us even more hyped up for it, Netflix has now released the full trailer for the movie, and as one might have hoped, it does feature another showing of young Vesemir in a bathtub. It does also give a better idea of what the plot will entail, including a look at some of the other characters Vesemir will meet along his journey.

As for when the film is set to land, it'll drop on Netflix on August 23.

Take a look at the official trailer below.