Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Sims 4

Latest The Sims 4 update lets you date your own family members

EA has stated its working on a fix for the bug.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Sims has always stood for development and innovation, and there are now many different scenarios that can be played out in a Sim's life, but this time it didn't go quite as planned. There is now an incest bug in The Sims 4. It was after a free patch that it was discovered. But the problems didn't start there. All of a sudden the Sims aged at record rates and died like flies, which was of course both annoying and strange but those who didn't find themselves in an early grave suffered another direct effect of the early ageing. They now wanted to start dating their own family members.

The news first surfaced on Reddit, where a screenshot showed an elderly lady asking her son to be her boyfriend popped up. This shameful suggestion has of course been reported and EA is investigating the problem, which seems to be that the feature that controls who is related to whom has been overlooked in the new patch, causing all the Sims to suddenly be "up for grabs."

The Sims 4

SimGuruNick, the Quality Designer at EA, has let it be known via Twitter that they are aware of the problems of premature aging and incest and that they are trying to solve both problems:

"I just wanted to acknowledge that the want to date a family member is something we know about, we've reproduced ourselves, we're working on it. We're looking to get it fixed ASAP."

Related texts

0
The Sims 4 (Console)Score

The Sims 4 (Console)
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"Having a fully-fledged Sims title on consoles is certainly a big deal, but sadly it pales in comparison to its superior PC counterpart."

0
The Sims 4Score

The Sims 4
REVIEW. Written by Simon Eriksson

The latest installment in EA's popular Sims franchise leaves us feeling disappointed.



Loading next content