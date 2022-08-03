Latest The Sims 4 update lets you date your own family members

HQ

The Sims has always stood for development and innovation, and there are now many different scenarios that can be played out in a Sim's life, but this time it didn't go quite as planned. There is now an incest bug in The Sims 4. It was after a free patch that it was discovered. But the problems didn't start there. All of a sudden the Sims aged at record rates and died like flies, which was of course both annoying and strange but those who didn't find themselves in an early grave suffered another direct effect of the early ageing. They now wanted to start dating their own family members.

The news first surfaced on Reddit, where a screenshot showed an elderly lady asking her son to be her boyfriend popped up. This shameful suggestion has of course been reported and EA is investigating the problem, which seems to be that the feature that controls who is related to whom has been overlooked in the new patch, causing all the Sims to suddenly be "up for grabs."

SimGuruNick, the Quality Designer at EA, has let it be known via Twitter that they are aware of the problems of premature aging and incest and that they are trying to solve both problems:

"I just wanted to acknowledge that the want to date a family member is something we know about, we've reproduced ourselves, we're working on it. We're looking to get it fixed ASAP."