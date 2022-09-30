Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Callisto Protocol

Latest The Callisto Protocol trailer looks into the game's setting

Striking Distance Studios tells us all about Black Iron Prison.

Striking Distance Studios has released yet another trailer for the sci-fi survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol, and this one looks to explore and dive into the setting of the title: Black Iron Prison.

In the trailer we're shown another look at the horrors that await us, and also shown off some of the locales and places we'll have to travel through and survive in. Needless it looks absolutely terrifying.

Check out the trailer below, starring Josh Duhamel and Karen Fukuhara, and look forward to playing The Callisto Protocol for yourself when it debuts on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles on December 2.

The Callisto Protocol

