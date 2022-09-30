Latest The Callisto Protocol trailer looks into the game's setting

HQ

Striking Distance Studios has released yet another trailer for the sci-fi survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol, and this one looks to explore and dive into the setting of the title: Black Iron Prison.

In the trailer we're shown another look at the horrors that await us, and also shown off some of the locales and places we'll have to travel through and survive in. Needless it looks absolutely terrifying.

Check out the trailer below, starring Josh Duhamel and Karen Fukuhara, and look forward to playing The Callisto Protocol for yourself when it debuts on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles on December 2.