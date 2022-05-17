Latest The Boys Season 3 trailer shows a spiralling Homelander

HQ

We're getting really close to The Boys Season 3's release date, as the show is set to start streaming as soon as June 3. To that end, Amazon has released another full trailer for the upcoming season, and it, as one would hope, seems to be ticking all the right boxes.

First and foremost, it shows Homelander spiralling out of control as he begins to lose the grip on the perfect persona he is expected to portray in the eyes of the public. Then at the same time, we have Billy Butcher and co. seemingly being given a way to level the playing field with the 'Supes', and that understandably draws some conflicting opinions. The last major beat revolves around the new character Soldier Boy, who seems to be on a collision course with Homelander as well.

As to how these story arcs will play out, we'll know for certain soon when The Boys Season 3 starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on June 3.