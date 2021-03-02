Latest teaser for Fall Guys Season 4 shown-off following completion of 2400 piece jigsaw puzzle

You're watching Advertisements

The Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout community has been hard at work over the last few hours putting together a 2400-piece jigsaw puzzle provided by Mediatonic.

The puzzle was given away in a massive folder that featured 2400 individual files of tiny jigsaw pieces, and after a gruelling 10 hours and 10 minutes, the Fall Guys Discord managed to complete the puzzle to see a new teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the daft battle royale game show title.

The image that was constructed from the puzzle can be seen below, and details not only another look at the futuristic setting for the upcoming title covered in a lot (and we mean a lot) of slime, but also shares a look at what could be new costumes coming when the update goes live.

We can see a brief look at an alien-looking character in a small spaceship, but the highlight is what seems to be a Bean wearing what could be a Futurama Brain Slug in the background of the image, just over the shoulder of the green alien character.

With the new season likely releasing soon, we shouldn't have to wait too long to see what exactly the new activities and costumes are.