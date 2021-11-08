Latest Spider-Man: No Way Home poster gives us a look at two of the films major villains

HQ

Eternals might have just had its opening weekend, but Disney and Marvel is making sure that we don't forget about its arguably more anticipated movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Set to hit theatres on December 17, 2021, the third-part of Tom Holland's Spidey saga, is set to introduce some major players to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while we've already seen teasers of these figures in trailers, the poster serves as the another look at Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, and the first glimpse at the Green Goblin.

The interesting part of the poster is that these two villains aren't the only two that are seemingly featured, as the sandstorm in the background hints at the Sandman, and the lightning strike further ignites the rumours that Jamie Foxx's Electro might be making an appearance as well.

With around six weeks until it hits the big screen, make sure to check out the new poster and the trailer below.